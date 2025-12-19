Johnson leads Southern Miss against Louisiana after 20-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Louisiana after Jakayla Johnson scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 84-65 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Lady Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 4.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Miss is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 34.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Imani Daniel is averaging 11.6 points and six rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mikaylah Manley is averaging 11.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

