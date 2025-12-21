Johnson leads San Diego against Washington after 23-point outing

San Diego Toreros (5-6) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

San Diego Toreros (5-6) at Washington Huskies (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Washington after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 23 points in San Diego’s 82-80 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Huskies have gone 4-1 at home. Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 1-2 on the road. San Diego allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Washington averages 83.0 points, 6.8 more per game than the 76.2 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is averaging 17.5 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Wesley Yates III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.