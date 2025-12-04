Johnson, Fulwiley help No. 5 LSU beat Duke 93-77 in ACC/SEC Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 18 points to lead six players in double figures as No. 5 LSU…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 18 points to lead six players in double figures as No. 5 LSU beat Duke 93-77 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday night.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added 16 points for the Tigers (9-0), who failed to reach 100 points for the first time this season to end an NCAA-record streak at eight games.

No matter, it was still a dominating offensive performance, with the Tigers shooting 59.7% and scoring 52 points in the paint while needing just five made 3-pointers to crack the 90-point mark.

Ashlon Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils (3-6), who have had a miserable start after opening the season as the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite and ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

Duke has lost four straight, the past three coming to No. 3 South Carolina, No. 4 UCLA and now LSU by at least 16 points.

The Tigers had been rolling to huge numbers against overmatched opponents to start the year, with seven of their eight wins coming in Quadrant 4 games — the lowest on a season-long resume. Still, LSU entered leading the country in scoring (112.0), shooting percentage (.555), 3-point percentage (.444) and rebounding margin (+25).

So the Tigers had plenty of punch to handle falling behind 14-1 and not hitting a basket for the first 3 1/2 minutes. LSU made 13 of 21 shots (61.9%) in a 31-point second-quarter to assert control, coming on a night when the Tigers often had more trouble with their own turnovers (18) than attacking Duke’s defense.

The Blue Devils shot 50% overall, but couldn’t keep up as the Tigers kept the offensive pressure on.

Up next

LSU: The Tigers visit New Orleans for a home-state tussle on Sunday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Virginia Tech on Sunday to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

