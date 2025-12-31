Johnson and VMI host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (7-6) at VMI Keydets (5-8) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Samford after…

Samford Bulldogs (7-6) at VMI Keydets (5-8)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Samford after TJ Johnson scored 21 points in VMI’s 97-90 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Keydets are 4-1 on their home court. VMI has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 on the road. Samford ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

VMI scores 78.1 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 75.8 Samford gives up. Samford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game VMI gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jadin Booth is averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

