John Christofilis, Brock Felder power Seattle U past NAIA’s Warner Pacific 115-60

SEATTLE (AP) — Reserve John Christofilis scored 20 points and Brock Felder added a double-double to propel Seattle University past NAIA member Warner Pacific 115-60 on Saturday night.

Christofilis shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (8-2). Felder totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds, making 9 of 10 shots. Jojo Murphy sank three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Jevon Blackmore and Terrin Dickey both scored 12 to lead the Knights. Chad Napoleon had 11 points.

Felder had 11 points in the first half to help Seattle U take a 61-26 lead at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

