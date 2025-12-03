John Blackwell scores 26, Nick Boyd 20, and Wisconsin tops Northwestern 85-73 in Big Ten opener

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Nick Boyd scored 20 points, and Wisconsin won…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Nick Boyd scored 20 points, and Wisconsin won yet another Big Ten opener, defeating Northwestern 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin has won 22 Big Ten openers since 1999-2000 and coach Greg Gard is 8-2 in conference openers.

Blackwell and Andrew Rohde both passed 1,000 career points in the first half. Blackwell has 1,014 points and Rohde has 1,001 after scoring three points to go with nine assists.

Austin Rapp scored 13 points off the bench and Nolan Winter scored 12 for the Badgers (6-2).

Arrinten Page scored 21 points and Nick Martinelli 14 for Northwestern (5-3). Tre Singleton grabbed 10 rebounds.

Blackwell made five of Wisconsin’s nine first-half 3-pointers. The Badgers did not commit a turnover in the first half and scored 18 points following seven Northwestern turnovers. Wisconsin led 55-32 at halftime.

Wisconsin still led by 20 at 81-61 with under six minutes remaining before Northwestern closed out the game on a 12-4 run.

Wisconsin finished with seven turnovers and Northwestern had 12.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins, in his 13th season, remains at 199 career wins with the Wildcats. He is one victory shy of joining Naismith Hall of Famer Dutch Lonborg (1927-50) as the only head coaches in program history to reach 200 wins.

Up next

Wisconsin: The Badgers host in-state rival Marquette on Saturday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats play their Big Ten home opener against Ohio State on Saturday. ___

