JMU visits Marshall following Lewis-Eutsey’s 31-point performance

James Madison Dukes (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on JMU after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 31 points in Marshall’s 75-62 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Thundering Herd are 7-1 in home games. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Peyton Ilderton averaging 2.8.

The Dukes are 1-0 in conference matchups. JMU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marshall averages 72.4 points, 8.4 more per game than the 64.0 JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis-Eutsey is shooting 53.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 13.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

