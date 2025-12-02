JMU takes on East Carolina following McDaniel’s 28-point performance

James Madison Dukes (6-3) at East Carolina Pirates (4-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits…

James Madison Dukes (6-3) at East Carolina Pirates (4-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits East Carolina after Peyton McDaniel scored 28 points in JMU’s 69-50 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Pirates have gone 2-1 at home. East Carolina is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes are 0-1 in road games. JMU is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

East Carolina’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game JMU gives up. JMU averages 70.4 points per game, 2.3 more than the 68.1 East Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anzhane Hutton is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Pirates. Taylor Barner is averaging 11.7 points.

McDaniel is averaging 20.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.3 points.

