Jlynn Counter scores 22 to lead Charleston over The Citadel 82-78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 22 points and Charleston held on for an 82-78 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Counter added seven rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (6-6). Martin Kalu had 17 points and Connor Hickman scored 15.

The Bulldogs (3-9) were led by Braxton Williams with 24 points. Christian Moore totaled 19 points and six rebounds, while Logan Applegate scored 12.

Counter scored 12 points in the first half and Charleston went into halftime trailing 36-35.

