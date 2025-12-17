Live Radio
Jlynn Counter scores 22 to lead Charleston over The Citadel 82-78

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 11:11 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 22 points and Charleston held on for an 82-78 victory over The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Counter added seven rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (6-6). Martin Kalu had 17 points and Connor Hickman scored 15.

The Bulldogs (3-9) were led by Braxton Williams with 24 points. Christian Moore totaled 19 points and six rebounds, while Logan Applegate scored 12.

Counter scored 12 points in the first half and Charleston went into halftime trailing 36-35.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
