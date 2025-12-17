JJ Starling, William Kyle III lead Syracuse to 76-62 victory over Mercyhurst

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — JJ Starling scored 15 and William Kyle III totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds to help…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — JJ Starling scored 15 and William Kyle III totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Syracuse turn back Mercyhurst 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Starling made 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the Orange (7-4), who improve to 6-1 at home. Kyle made 7 of 8 shots and blocked five at the other end.

Sadiq White Jr. finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Syracuse. Naithan George and reserve Kiyan Anthony both scored 12.

Jake Lemelman sank three 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead the Lakers (4-8), who outscored Syracuse 39-37 in the second half before falling to 1-8 on the road. Bernie Blunt added 15 points.

Syracuse scored the first six points and never trailed in taking a 39-23 lead into halftime. Starling had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting with two 3-pointers to lead the Orange.

Syracuse took its largest lead at 66-47 on a fastbreak layup from White with five minutes remaining.

The Orange shot 49% overall but missed 13 of 17 from 3-point range. They were 12 for 16 at the free-throw line.

The Lakers shot 40% and missed 13 of 18 from distance. They made 7 of 10 foul shots.

Up next

Syracuse: Hosts Northeastern on Saturday.

Mercyhurst: Hosts Binghamton on Saturday.

