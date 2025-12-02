Jeremy Dent-Smith hits 5 of Stanford’s 14 3-pointers in 94-72 victory over Portland

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 16 points as six Stanford players reached double figures, and the Cardinal cruised…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 16 points as six Stanford players reached double figures, and the Cardinal cruised past Portland 94-72 on Monday night.

A backup, Dent-Smith shot 5 for 10 from 3-point range for Stanford (7-1), which made 14 of 33 from distance and improved to 5-1 at home.

Benny Gealer and reserve Oskar Giltay scored 15 apiece for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara added 14 points and Ebuka Okorie and reserve Ryan Agarwal both scored 10.

Cameron Williams had 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting to pace Portland (5-4). Mikah Ballew sank 3-of-5 3-pointers and scored 14.

Okorie scored 10 points, Dent-Smith made three of Stanford’s 11 first-half 3-pointers and the Cardinal took a commanding 51-31 lead into halftime. Gealer, Okpara, and Agarwal all had two 3s at the break.

Cameron Williams hit a 3-pointer and Joel Foxwell hit a jumper to give Portland a 5-0 lead. Okpara sank a 3-pointer to give Stanford its first lead three minutes in and hit another to give the Cardinal their first two-possession lead at 16-12 three minutes later. Okorie and Gealer hit back-to-back 3s, and Okorie turned his steal into a layup to push the lead to 42-22 with four minutes left before halftime.

The Pilots never threatened in the second half but finished shooting 51.1% overall — 24 for 47.

Stanford’s biggest advantage came from its reserves, who outscored their counterparts 41-17.

Up next

Stanford: The Cardinal host UNLV on Sunday.

Portland: The Pilots host Division III member Lewis & Clark on Friday.

