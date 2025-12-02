Jeremiah Wilkinson scores 22 as Georgia beats Florida State, 107-73

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 22 points and Blue Cain added 17 for Georgia in a 107-73 win…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 22 points and Blue Cain added 17 for Georgia in a 107-73 win over Florida State on Tuesday night, part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Bulldogs (8-1) were up 49-30 heading into halftime off a dunk by Somtochukwu Cyril. An 18-7 run extended the lead for Georgia in the second half and carried the momentum through to the finish. Cain scored 14 second-half points.

Kanon Catchings added 17 points for Georgia and Marcus Millender put up 10.

Robert McCray V scored 18 points for Florida State (5-3). Chauncey Williams added 15.

Georgia is 2-0 against the Seminoles, with its previous meeting coming on Nov. 30, 2023, a 68-66 victory on a game-winning jumper with two seconds left.

Up next

The Seminoles will travel to play No. 8 Houston on Saturday in the Houston Hoops Showdown.

Georgia plays Cincinnati on Dec. 13 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.