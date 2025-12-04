Jeremiah Burke scores 23, Denver knocks off Eastern Washington 93-89

DENVER (AP) — Jeremiah Burke’s 23 points helped Denver defeat Eastern Washington 93-89 in the Big Sky-Summit Challenge on Wednesday.…

DENVER (AP) — Jeremiah Burke’s 23 points helped Denver defeat Eastern Washington 93-89 in the Big Sky-Summit Challenge on Wednesday.

Burke added seven rebounds for the Pioneers (3-5). Julius Rollins scored 18 points and Zane Nelson finished with 17 points.

The Eagles (1-7) were led in scoring by Isaiah Moses, who finished with 28 points. Kiree Huie added 15 points for Eastern Washington. Straton Rogers finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

