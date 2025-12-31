Jennings, Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the Old Dominion Monarchs

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kasen Jennings and Appalachian State take on Jordan Battle and Old Dominion in Sun Belt play.

The Monarchs are 4-1 on their home court. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.2 assists per game led by LJ Thomas averaging 3.2.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Wilson averaging 2.3.

Old Dominion makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Appalachian State averages 73.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 76.9 Old Dominion gives up to opponents.

The Monarchs and Mountaineers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 16.3 points for the Monarchs. Battle is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jennings is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

