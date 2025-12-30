Jennings, Appalachian State Mountaineers square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kasen Jennings and Appalachian State take on Jordan Battle and Old Dominion in Sun Belt play Wednesday.

The Monarchs have gone 4-1 in home games. Old Dominion is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 in conference games. Appalachian State is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Monarchs. Battle is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jennings averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

