Jefferson scores season-high 23 points in No. 3 Iowa State’s 89-61 win over Houston Christian

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored a season-high 23 points, Blake Buchanan had five dunks and 16 points and…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored a season-high 23 points, Blake Buchanan had five dunks and 16 points and No. 3 Iowa State beat Houston Christian 89-61 on Monday night.

The Cyclones (13-0) led by 14 points in the first half and 31 in the second.

Milan Momcilovic added 13 points for Iowa State. Killyan Toure had 11.

Demari Williams led Houston Christian (5-8) with 19 points. Ryan Bartley and D’Aundre Samuels each had 14.

Up next

Houston Christian: At Incarnate Word on Sunday

Iowa State: Hosts West Virginia on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.