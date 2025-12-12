Jaxson Bell scores 12 as Army beats UMBC 63-60

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaxson Bell scored 12 points off the bench to lead Army past UMBC 63-60 on Friday. Bell…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaxson Bell scored 12 points off the bench to lead Army past UMBC 63-60 on Friday.

Bell also contributed 10 rebounds for the Black Knights (5-7). Jacen Holloway scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jorn Everson added 11 points.

DJ Armstrong Jr. led the way for the Retrievers (6-5) with 14 points. UMBC also got 11 points from Jah’likai King. Caden Diggs finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Holloway put up eight points in the first half for Army, who led 36-30 at the break. Army used an 11-0 second-half run to break a 47-47 tie and take the lead at 58-47 with 6:48 remaining in the half. Ryan Curry was sent to the free throw line with 10 seconds remaining with the Black Knights up by one. He sank both shots, giving Army a 63-60 lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.