Javon Bennett scores 25 in Dayton’s 97-69 win over Florida State

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 25 points, and De’Shayne Montgomery added 20 in Dayton’s 97-69 win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Bennett shot 5 of 14 from the field and a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line. Jordan Derkack added 13 points, Keonte Jones added 11 and Amaël L’Etang and Malcolm Thomas both scored 10. Dayton (9-3) has now won 33 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

Florida State (5-6) found heavy foul trouble in the second half, with five players fouling out. The Flyers shot 40 of 47 (85%) from the free-throw line.

Dayton headed into the locker room up 42-31 and continued strong into the second half with an 11-3 run. The Flyers scored 24 points in the second half on free throws alone.

Kobe McGee scored 15 points for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones added 14, and Martin Somerville scored 11. All three players fouled out. Florida State’s losing streak now extends to five straight games.

Up next

The Flyers will host Liberty on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Florida State will host Mississippi Valley State on Friday, Dec. 19.

