Jasmine Bascoe, Brynn McCurry lead Villanova women over No. 25 West Virginia 81-59

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jasmine Bascoe had 24 points, Brynn McCurry scored a career-high 21 and Villanova handed No. 25 West Virginia a second straight loss with an 81-59 victory on Monday night.

Bascoe, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, made 10 of 24 shots with two 3-pointers in a fourth straight win for the Wildcats. She added six assists. McCurry, a 6-1 junior, sank 9 of 12 and snagged nine rebounds.

Kennedy Henry and reserve Brooke Bender both scored 11 for Villanova, which improved to 3-0 on the road.

Gia Cooke made all 10 of her free throws and scored 20 for the Mountaineers (6-2), who lost for the first time in five home games and were coming off an 83-81 loss to Ohio State in the championship game of the Baha Mar tournament in Nassau, Bahamas. Kierra Wheeler added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bascoe had 15 points by the end of the first quarter and McCurry scored eight to lead Villanova to a 28-17 lead. The pair combined to make 10 of 13 shots.

Bascoe had 20 points at halftime and McCurry added 15 for a 48-35 advantage. Cooke had 14 points at the break for the Mountaineers, who shot 34.4% percent from the floor while missing 7 of 18 free throws. Villanova hit six 3-pointers, shot 52.8% overall and made 4 of 5 foul shots.

Henry hit a 3 to begin the third quarter for the Wildcats, and West Virginia got no closer than 11 from there.

Up next

Villanova: The Wildcats travel to Georgetown for a Big East Conference opener on Thursday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers host Mercyhurst on Friday.

