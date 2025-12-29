Jaquan Johnson scored 22 points, as Bradley beats Evansville 76-68

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 22 points helped Bradley defeat Evansville 76-68 on Monday. Johnson added five rebounds and…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 22 points helped Bradley defeat Evansville 76-68 on Monday.

Johnson added five rebounds and five assists for the Braves (10-4, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference), while going 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. Montana Wheeler scored 12 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Demarion Burch shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Braves.

AJ Casey finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3) off the bench. Joshua Hughes added 14 points and seven rebounds for Evansville. Bryce Quinet also had 11 points, four assists and two steals.

Burch scored eight points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 35-31. Johnson scored the last nine points for Bradley to close out the eight-point victory.

