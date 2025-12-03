Jansen Green scores 14 as Creighton downs Nicholls State 96-76

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jasen Green scored 14 points as Creighton beat Nicholls State 96-76 on Tuesday. Green also added…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jasen Green scored 14 points as Creighton beat Nicholls State 96-76 on Tuesday.

Green also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (5-3). Josh Dix and Owen Freeman both added 14 points.

Christian Winborne led the way for the Colonels (0-7) with 20 points. Trae English added 12 points and four assists for Nicholls State. Jaylen Searles also had 10 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Colonels.

Creighton took the lead with 18:41 left in the first half and did not trail again. Nik Graves led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 52-35 at the break. Creighton outscored Nicholls State by three points over the final half, while Green led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

