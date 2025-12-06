Janowski and St. Thomas host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (4-4) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Weber State…

Weber State Wildcats (4-4) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Weber State after Nick Janowski scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 82-74 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tommies have gone 3-0 at home. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit League with 16.3 assists per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 4.2.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State scores 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

St. Thomas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 14.1 more points per game (87.5) than St. Thomas gives up (73.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7%.

Viljami Vartiainen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jace Whiting is averaging 14 points.

