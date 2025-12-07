Janowski and St. Thomas host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (4-4) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7.5; over/under is…

Weber State Wildcats (4-4) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Weber State after Nick Janowski scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 82-74 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tommies have gone 3-0 at home. St. Thomas is third in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

St. Thomas makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Weber State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janowski averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Nolan Minessale is shooting 51.1% and averaging 20.1 points.

Viljami Vartiainen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Jace Whiting is averaging 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.