James O’Donnell scores 32 as Portland tops D-III member takes down Lewis & Clark 104-87

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James O’Donnell scored 32 points to lead Portland over Division III member Lewis & Clark 104-87 on Friday.

O’Donnell added 10 rebounds for the Pilots (6-4). Timo George scored 20 and grabbed eight rebounds. Cameron Williams pitched in with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Justin White finished with 23 points to lead the Pioneers. Donovan Beard and Yigit Arcan both scored 14.

Portland took the lead with 3:47 left in the first half and did not trail again. O’Donnell led the team in scoring with 15 points for a 53-45 advantage at the break.

