James Madison visits Old Dominion after McBride’s 33-point game

James Madison Dukes (7-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-8)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison takes on Old Dominion after Justin McBride scored 33 points in James Madison’s 68-67 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Monarchs have gone 3-0 at home. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 1-4 in road games. James Madison is third in the Sun Belt with 14.3 assists per game led by Bradley Douglas averaging 4.7.

Old Dominion is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Dukes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 9.2 points. Jordan Battle is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

McBride is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Dukes. Douglas is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

