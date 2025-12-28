James Madison visits No. 18 Arkansas after Acuff’s 27-point performance

James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas faces James Madison after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 94-85 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Razorbacks are 7-0 on their home court. Arkansas averages 89.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-6 on the road. James Madison has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas scores 89.5 points, 13.4 more per game than the 76.1 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 75.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.9 Arkansas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cliff Davis is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.2 points. Justin McBride is shooting 57.9% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

