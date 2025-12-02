James Madison plays North Carolina Central following Douglas’ 22-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) at James Madison Dukes (5-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison…

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) at James Madison Dukes (5-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts North Carolina Central after Bradley Douglas scored 22 points in James Madison’s 82-66 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes are 3-0 in home games. James Madison is third in the Sun Belt with 14.9 assists per game led by Douglas averaging 4.6.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. North Carolina Central ranks fifth in the MEAC with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 6.4.

James Madison is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Douglas is averaging 14.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4%.

Gage Lattimore is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Carvey is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

