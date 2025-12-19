James Madison plays Georgia Southern following McBride’s 24-point game

James Madison Dukes (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays Georgia Southern after Justin McBride scored 24 points in James Madison’s 77-68 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgia Southern is second in the Sun Belt scoring 83.1 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Dukes are 0-1 against conference opponents. James Madison is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia Southern is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, the same percentage James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 74.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 77.9 Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.9 points. Spudd Webb is averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

McBride is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dukes. Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

