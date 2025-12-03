James Madison earns 67-62 victory over North Carolina Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis had 18 points in James Madison’s 67-62 victory against North Carolina Central on Wednesday.…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cliff Davis had 18 points in James Madison’s 67-62 victory against North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Davis shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dukes (6-4). Justin McBride added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line and also had six rebounds and three blocks.

Gage Lattimore finished with 29 points for the Eagles (3-7). Dionte Johnson added 16 points, seven assists and four steals for North Carolina Central.

Both teams play again on Saturday. James Madison hosts Norfolk State and North Carolina Central hosts N.C. A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

