James leads Mississippi Valley State against UL Monroe

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-6)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on UL Monroe after Michael James scored 32 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 120-84 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Warhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. UL Monroe allows 82.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe scores 71.0 points per game, 20.3 fewer points than the 91.3 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 71.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 82.0 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Warhawks. Renars Sondors is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

James is averaging 20.9 points for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

