James leads Mississippi Valley State against Florida State after 27-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Florida State Seminoles (5-6)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Florida State after Michael James scored 27 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 88-64 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Seminoles are 5-1 on their home court. Florida State scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 in road games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida State averages 83.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 90.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

