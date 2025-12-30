James leads Marquette against Seton Hall after 23-point showing

Seton Hall Pirates (11-2, 1-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (11-2, 1-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Seton Hall after Nigel James Jr. scored 23 points in Marquette’s 84-63 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-3 at home. Marquette has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 1-1 in conference matchups. Seton Hall has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold is averaging 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Chase Ross is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Clark is averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.