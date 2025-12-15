James and Mississippi Valley State host Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (7-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (7-4) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Tarleton State after Michael James scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 108-49 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-0 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texans have gone 1-4 away from home. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 2.0.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 47.0% shooting opponents of Mississippi Valley State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 20 points and 1.5 steals. Daniel Mayfield is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.4 points.

Hicks is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Texans. Dior Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

