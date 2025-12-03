James and Marquette win 75-72 in OT against Valparaiso

MILWAUKEE (AP) — James also contributed five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-4). Ben Gold added 17 points while going…

MILWAUKEE (AP) —

James also contributed five assists for the Golden Eagles (5-4). Ben Gold added 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Chase Ross finished with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

The Beacons (5-3) were led in scoring by Owen Dease, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. JT Pettigrew added 16 points and eight rebounds for Valparaiso, and Rakim Chaney had 13 points.

James scored nine points in the first half and Marquette went into the break trailing 27-23. Gold led Marquette with 13 points in the second half as his team outscored Valparaiso by four points in the frame to force overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

