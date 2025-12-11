Jaloni Cambridge scores 33, No. 21 Ohio State women beat N. Kentucky 94-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge made 12 of 21 from the field, 9 of 9 from the free-throw line…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge made 12 of 21 from the field, 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and tied her career high with 33 points on Thursday night to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Northern Kentucky 94-62.

Ohio State (8-1) has won six in a row since a 100-68 loss at top-ranked UConn on Nov. 16.

Ava Watson added 13 points and Kylee Kitts scored 11 for the Buckeyes.

Karina Bystry led Northern Kentucky (3-9) with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Cambridge scored eight points during a 26-2 run in the third quarter that gave Ohio State a 64-47 lead with 1:53 remaining in the period. Ella Hobbs hit a 3-pointer that capped a string of 16 consecutive points that made it a 33-point game with 3:30 left in the fourth.

The Buckeyes converted 37 NKU turnovers into 46 points and outscored the Norse 24-11 from the free-throw line.

Noelle Hubert hit two 3-pointers and Taysha Rushton hit another as Northern Kentucky jumped to a 19-7 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Buckeyes scored 13 of the last 16 points in the period to make it a two-point game going into the second quarter and a 7-2 spurt gave Ohio State its first lead at 27-26 with 5:11 left in the first half.

Up next

Northern Kentucky: The Norse play Tuesday at Cleveland State.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes host Toledo on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.