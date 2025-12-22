Live Radio
Jalen Griffith spurs Western Michigan to 94-57 victory over NAIA’s Defiance

The Associated Press

December 22, 2025, 4:11 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Griffith had 16 points to guide Western Michigan to a 94-57 victory over NAIA member Defiance on Monday.

Griffith also had six assists and five steals for the Broncos (6-7). Jayden Brewer added 15 points and eight rebounds. Brady Swartz scored 11.

Jalen Brown led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points. Evan Angstmann had 10 points and Donovan Stone added eight points and four assists.

Western Michigan took the lead with 14:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Griffith had 12 points to help build a 48-32 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

