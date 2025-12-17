Jae Slack scores 32, North Carolina Central beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 96-62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jae Slack scored 32 points as North Carolina Central beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 96-62 on Wednesday night.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jae Slack scored 32 points as North Carolina Central beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 96-62 on Wednesday night.

Slack added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (4-9). Gage Lattimore added 18 pointsand three steals. Khouri Carvey scored 13.

Andre Bowles finished with 16 points to lead the Mustangs. Jayden Skinner and Elijah Dias both scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

