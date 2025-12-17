Live Radio
Jae Slack scores 32, North Carolina Central beats Mid-Atlantic Christian 96-62

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 11:19 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jae Slack scored 32 points as North Carolina Central beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 96-62 on Wednesday night.

Slack added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (4-9). Gage Lattimore added 18 pointsand three steals. Khouri Carvey scored 13.

Andre Bowles finished with 16 points to lead the Mustangs. Jayden Skinner and Elijah Dias both scored eight.

