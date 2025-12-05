Live Radio
Jaden Zimmerman scores 19 to lead Quinnipiac past Iona 89-68 in MAAC opener

The Associated Press

December 5, 2025, 9:40 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 89-68 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Zimmerman added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bobcats (6-3). Grant Randall scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Asim Jones went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Lamin Sabally led the way for the Gaels (6-3) with 27 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Keshawn Williams had 10 points and CJ Anthony totaled 10 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

