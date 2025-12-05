Jaden Zimmerman scores 19 to lead Quinnipiac past Iona 89-68 in MAAC opener

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 89-68 on Friday night in a…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 89-68 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Zimmerman added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bobcats (6-3). Grant Randall scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Asim Jones went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Lamin Sabally led the way for the Gaels (6-3) with 27 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Keshawn Williams had 10 points and CJ Anthony totaled 10 points and seven assists.

