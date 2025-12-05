Jaden Winston scores 18 to lead Manhattan over Fairfield 70-66 in MAAC opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Winston scored 18 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 70-66 on Friday night in a Metro…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Winston scored 18 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 70-66 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Winston added six assists and six steals for the Jaspers (4-5). Fraser Roxburgh totaled 14 points and five rebounds. Devin Dinkins had 11 points.

Braden Sparks led the Stags (5-4) with 22 points and five assists. Declan Wucherpfennig added 15 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

