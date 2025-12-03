Jaden Henley scores 26 in Grand Canyon’s 67-45 victory against Stetson

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 26 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Stetson 67-45 on Tuesday. Henley had five assists and…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaden Henley’s 26 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Stetson 67-45 on Tuesday.

Henley had five assists and six steals for the Lopes (5-3). Caleb Shaw scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and three steals. Nana Owusu-Anane had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Collin Kuhl finished with 13 points and three steals for the Hatters (3-7). Stetson also got nine points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jamie Phillips Jr.

Grand Canyon carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Henley led the way with eight points. Grand Canyon outscored Stetson by 20 points in the second half, and Henley scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.