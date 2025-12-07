Jaden Booth, Dylan Faulkner help Samford fend off Cornell 93-90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 30 points and Dylan Faulkner posted a double-double to help Samford fend off…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 30 points and Dylan Faulkner posted a double-double to help Samford fend off Cornell 93-90 on Sunday night.

Booth also had five assists for the Bulldogs (5-6). Faulkner finished with 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Cade Norris scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Cooper Noard led the way for the Big Red (5-5) with 23 points. Adam Tsang Hinton added 16 points and six rebounds. Josh Baldwin finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

