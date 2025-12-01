Live Radio
Jacobs scores 22, Southern beats Louisiana College 101-48

The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 4:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs scored 22 points as Southern beat Louisiana College 101-48 on Monday.

Jacobs also contributed eight assists for the Jaguars (4-4). Cam Amboree scored 15 points and added five steals. Fazl Oshodi went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Bryce Weinmunson led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

