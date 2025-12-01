Jacobs scores 22, Southern beats Louisiana College 101-48

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs scored 22 points as Southern beat Louisiana College 101-48 on Monday. Jacobs also…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs scored 22 points as Southern beat Louisiana College 101-48 on Monday.

Jacobs also contributed eight assists for the Jaguars (4-4). Cam Amboree scored 15 points and added five steals. Fazl Oshodi went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Bryce Weinmunson led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals.

