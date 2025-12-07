Jacobs leads Southern against Texas after 22-point performance

Southern Jaguars (4-4) at Texas Longhorns (6-3) Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Texas after Michael…

Southern Jaguars (4-4) at Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Texas after Michael Jacobs scored 22 points in Southern’s 101-48 victory over the Louisiana College Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 4-1 on their home court. Texas is seventh in the SEC scoring 88.4 points while shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-4 on the road. Southern has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas scores 88.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 78.0 Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Fazl Oshodi averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Jacobs is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.