Jacobi and Eastern Illinois host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-7) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6, 0-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-7) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Eastern Kentucky after Kooper Jacobi scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 82-74 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Kentucky has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Illinois averages 62.1 points per game, 23.0 fewer points than the 85.1 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Turner averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Jacobi is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.1 points.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 11.9 points for the Colonels. Austin Ball is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

