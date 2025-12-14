Jacob Crews scores 20, Mitchell 19 in Missouri’s 82-60 win over Bethune-Cookman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Crews scored 20 points, Mark Mitchell added 19 and Missouri beat Bethune-Cookman 82-60 on Sunday.…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Crews scored 20 points, Mark Mitchell added 19 and Missouri beat Bethune-Cookman 82-60 on Sunday.

Crews was 8-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the arc, while Mitchell was 8 of 12 from the floor with a game-high seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-2), who are 9-0 at home. Anthony Robinson II added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with seven assists. Missouri shot 58% and scored 50 points in the paint.

Jakobi Heady scored 15 points and Arterio Morris 11 for the Wildcats (3-7).

Leading by 14 at halftime, the Tigers scored the first eight points of the second half including six straight from Robinson for a 47-25 lead.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Annor Boateng — his only points of the game — were part of a 17-6 run that Crews capped with a 3 and gave the Tigers their largest lead of 29 at the final media timeout.

Missouri never trailed. Mitchell hit a 3-pointer and added another bucket in an 11-3 first half-closing run to lead 39-25. Mitchell had 13 points in the half and has finished in double figures 11 straight games.

The teams combined for 31 turnovers with 10 steals apiece.

Up next

Bethune-Cookman is at Saint Louis on Wednesday.

Missouri plays Illinois on Dec. 22 in Kansas City, Mo.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.