Jacksonville visits Florida State on 5-game road slide

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-7) at Florida State Seminoles (6-6)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Florida State looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Seminoles have gone 6-1 at home. Florida State averages 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Dolphins are 1-6 in road games. Jacksonville scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Florida State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Steen is averaging 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Robert McCray is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Arias averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Jones is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

