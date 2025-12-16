Jacksonville State take on Eastern Kentucky in non-conference action

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and Eastern Kentucky take on Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup.

The Gamecocks are 4-2 in home games. Jacksonville State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 1-4 in road games. Eastern Kentucky averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Jacksonville State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 20.5 more points per game (82.6) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. El Moutaouakkil is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.9 points.

Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.2 points. Austin Ball is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

