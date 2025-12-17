Jacksonville State Gamecocks to host Eastern Kentucky Colonels Wednesday

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-8) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Eastern Kentucky in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Gamecocks are 4-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Colonels are 1-4 in road games. Eastern Kentucky is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 20.5 more points per game (82.6) than Jacksonville State allows (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.9 points.

Juan Cranford Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Austin Ball is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

