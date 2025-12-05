Jacksonville State and Mercer meet in cross-conference contest

Mercer Bears (5-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Adriana Jones and Jacksonville…

Mercer Bears (5-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Adriana Jones and Jacksonville State host Nahawa Diarra Berthe and Mercer in non-conference action.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 on their home court. Jacksonville State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 3-3 in road games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Diarra Berthe averaging 4.9.

Jacksonville State averages 63.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 63.2 Mercer gives up. Mercer’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Jacksonville State has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 35.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Gamecocks. Mya Barnes is averaging 9.2 points.

Ariana Bennett is averaging 12.4 points for the Bears. Diarra Berthe is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.