Jacksonville plays Florida State on 5-game road slide

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-7) at Florida State Seminoles (6-6)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -24.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville travels to Florida State looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Seminoles have gone 6-1 in home games. Florida State scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Dolphins have gone 1-6 away from home. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.9 assists per game led by Evan Sterck averaging 3.8.

Florida State averages 84.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 74.8 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Seminoles. Kobe Magee is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chris Arias is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 10.5 points. Jaylen Jones is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

